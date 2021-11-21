ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STODDARD BOWL: Platt 2021, game by game

Record-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rough return to action for the Panthers as the Eagles registered five sacks and two interceptions on opening night at Falcon Field. Junior Avery Robinson made his debut at quarterback for Platt. Game 2 (Sept 17): Platt 43, Middletown 7. The Panthers wasted no time atoning for the...

www.myrecordjournal.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed a veteran tight end to their practice squad. The Steelers are adding Jace Sternberger, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Pittsburgh also put receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh needed another tight end due to Eric Ebron’s latest injury. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN...
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Fields may not start for Bears even if healthy?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy appears to be bringing back the quarterback carousel as the season moves into its closing stages. Starting quarterback Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Fields had been struggling even before the injury, however, and backup Andy Dalton made the game interesting by throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
CBS Boston

Titans Release Adrian Peterson Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Speculating About Bob Stoops

It’s been 4.5 years since Bob Stoops “retired” from college football coaching. But there’s growing speculation that Stoops could be putting the visor back on in the near future. Several huge coaching jobs are going to be open this offseason, the most recent of which is the Florida job following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fantasypros.com

Miami Dolphins defense recovers fumble in win

The Dolphins' defense allowed 17 points and 380 yards against the Jets on Sunday, but they also tallied two sacks and recovered a fumble en route to earning the win. Miami's turnover came on a peculiar play in which Brandon Jones strip-sacked Joe Flacco. Christian Wilkins scooped up the ball and ran for nine yards, but then he lost control and coughed it up again. Jevon Holland would ultimately recover the second loose ball and end the play immediately, rather than try to extend the return. Anyways, this defense isn't worth starting against the Panthers next week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bowl Projections 2021: Predictions for Top Games to Watch

The 2021 college football season has been characterized by a sense of parity that should create an interesting slate of bowl games come December and January. Sure, Georgia has run roughshod over their entire schedule and Cincinnati has maintained an undefeated record. But they remain the only unbeaten teams in the playoff hunt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WITN

ECU athletic director meets with business community ahead of bowl game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s athletics director updated members of the Pitt County business community Tuesday on the bowl-eligible Pirates football team. Jon Gilbert spoke to members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and said he’s thrilled to see the team qualify for its first bowl game...
GREENVILLE, NC
Island Packet Online

Bowl projections take shape for South Carolina, Clemson ahead of rivalry game

South Carolina football clinched bowl eligibility with a 21-17 win over Auburn this weekend, joining in-state rival Clemson Tigers once again on 2021 bowl prediction lists. After falling out of many projections following their Week 11 loss at Missouri, the Gamecocks are there to stay with a 6-5 record heading into this week’s Palmetto Bowl vs. Clemson. The Tigers enter Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night as a double-digit favorite this week with an 8-3 record.
CLEMSON, SC

