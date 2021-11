It was reasonable to question after four games this season if the University of Wisconsin football team had a path to the bowl season. It didn’t appear the turnovers that were sinking the Badgers’ efforts would end and the program’s streak of bowl game appearances was in jeopardy. But six consecutive wins have the No. 19 Badgers sitting 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten Conference. UW will play in a bowl game, but there’s a range of bowls in which the Badgers could land with two regular-season games and a potential Big Ten Championship Game on the horizon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO