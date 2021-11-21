Colorado, Brown meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the Paradise Jam with two wins (out of three) and a bunch of things to work on back home. After starting poorly in their loss to Southern Illinois and their comeback win over Duquesne, Colorado found themselves in another first half deficit after 20 minutes of disjointed basketball. This team returns two starters from last season, Evan Battey and Eli Parquet, and they were the 4th and 5th scoring options in the starting lineup. Everyone else, besides the mercurial Jabari Walker, is getting their first taste of regular minutes. None of these struggles should be a surprise.

