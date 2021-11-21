ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado, Brown meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Woonsocket Call
 3 days ago

Brown (4-2) vs. Colorado (4-1) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 3:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Brown is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned an 84-76 overtime win...

www.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAAY-TV

UNA men’s basketball tops Virgin Islands 99-47 for first win

ST THOMAS, USVI, – The University of North Alabama men's basketball team shot 50.6 percent from the floor and had five players reach double figures in a 99-47 road win at the Virgin Islands on Saturday. The win evens the Lions record at 1-1 on the season. Daniel Ortiz scored...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Woonsocket Call

GW plays host to UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (3-1) vs. George Washington (1-3) Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell faces George Washington in an early season matchup. UMass Lowell blew out Central Connecticut by 24 on Wednesday, while George Washington fell to Cal State Fullerton on the road on Tuesday, 74-59.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
USA Today

Previewing the Buffs' trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Eight teams, four days and one champion. The next stop for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Tournament. After a 3-0 start to the season for the Buffs, they will travel to the islands to take part in the tournament. The field includes some solid teams.
BASKETBALL
Woonsocket Call

Harvard takes on MIT

MIT vs. Harvard (2-1) Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Harvard Crimson are set to battle the Engineers of Division III MIT. Harvard is coming off a 60-53 win at Albany in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Noah Kirkwood has maintained a per-game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ralphiereport.com

Colorado defeats Brown, finishes 5th in Paradise Jam

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the Paradise Jam with two wins (out of three) and a bunch of things to work on back home. After starting poorly in their loss to Southern Illinois and their comeback win over Duquesne, Colorado found themselves in another first half deficit after 20 minutes of disjointed basketball. This team returns two starters from last season, Evan Battey and Eli Parquet, and they were the 4th and 5th scoring options in the starting lineup. Everyone else, besides the mercurial Jabari Walker, is getting their first taste of regular minutes. None of these struggles should be a surprise.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#Bears#Buffaloes#Division I#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Woonsocket Call

UMass visits Ball State

UMass (3-2) vs. Ball State (1-3) McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Ball State in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. UMass snuck past UNC Greensboro by three points in overtime, while Ball State is coming off of an 85-74 loss to Weber State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Holy Cross, Bryant meet in Daytona Beach

Bryant (1-3) vs. Holy Cross (1-3) , Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Holy Cross will go at it in a postseason game at the Ocean Center. Holy Cross lost 72-53 to Air Force in its most recent game, while Bryant came up short in an 81-75 game against Bethune-Cookman in its last outing.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
nonpareilonline.com

Brown, Titans battle at state meet

MARSHALLTOWN — Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown said she was exhausted after the state swim meet finals on Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA. The fatigue makes sense, seeing Brown swam six races in two days. On Friday, she qualified in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. She swam in the ‘B’ finals of both of those on Saturday as well as the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Woonsocket Call

FGCU hosts Rhode Island

Rhode Island (4-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-2) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Florida Gulf Coast both look to put winning streaks together . Rhode Island beat Boston College by six in its last outing. Florida Gulf Coast is coming off a 99-59 home win against Eckerd College in its most recent game.
FORT MYERS, FL
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
chatsports.com

Creighton renews rivalry against Southern Illinois in Virgin Islands

Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
COLORADO STATE
wku.edu

White Squirrel Weather adds station in U.S. Virgin Islands

A tropical island breeze is blowing for WKU’s White Squirrel Weather. As part of White Squirrel Weather’s partnership with Beam Suntory and WeatherSTEM, a weather monitoring station was recently installed at the Cruzan Rum Distillery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. “WeatherSTEM’s partnership with Dr. Josh Durkee and his team...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy