Premier League

Ex-Chelsea No2 Morris: Lampard sacking super harsh

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris felt he and Frank Lampard deserved more time. Now out of work, the 42-year-old former Chelsea player revealed what those final days were like and how he believes the pair could...

www.tribalfootball.com

Norwich 'closing in on appointing Frank Lampard as their next boss' with the former Chelsea manager set to return to the dugout for the challenge of keeping the Canaries up

Norwich are set to appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager, according to reports. Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of 2021 but he quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the position at Carrow Road following Daniel Farke's dismissal and talkSPORT now report he will be hired.
Tribal Football

Norwich hold round of talks with ex-Chelsea boss Lampard

Norwich City have held talks with Frank Lampard as they look to replace Daniel Farke as their head coach. The former England international, 43, is among a number of candidates the club have spoken to about the post. However, no announcement on who will take over is expected until late...
Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard would be ideal for the Aston Villa job, claims Arsenal legend Paul Merson... with the two ex-England midfielders in the frame to replace Dean Smith

Paul Merson believes Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are ideal candidates for the Aston Villa job. Dean Smith was fired this week - the fifth managerial casualty of the Premier League season - after Villa suffered a fifth consecutive defeat at Southampton last Friday. The club will now look for...
Frank Lampard
Jimmy Bullard
Jody Morris
Tribal Football

Lampard in advanced talks with Norwich

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is in advanced talks with Norwich City. TalkSPORT says Lampard is set to take over at Carrow Road. If Lampard's appointment is confirmed, his first match in charge would be the visit of Southampton on November 20. Norwich then host Wolves before trips to Newcastle...
LFCTransferRoom

TalkSPORT Pundit And Former Tottenham Midfielder Jamie O'Hara Reiterates Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Is Million Miles Better Than Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

Talking on air today, TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara says that former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard was on a 'different level' to former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard. Speaking with Laura Woods, the former Tottenham man had nothing but praise for the former Liverpool captain. O'Hara couldn't have spoken better of Steven...
Tribal Football

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard told 'you don't merit Premier League job'

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has questioned whether former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard can land himself a new Premier League job. Jordan says he is not up to managing in the Premier League - and neither is Steven Gerrard, now in charge of Aston Villa. “The tragedy for Frank...
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Wenger admits rejecting Chelsea star Kante in 2010

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he turned down the chance to sign N'Golo Kante in 2010. It turns out the Chelsea midfielder was put on a plate for the French boss as Kante's boyhood club JS Suresnes struggled to find him a new team in 2010. Speaking with Sportbible,...
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ‘in love with the details’ at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Roman Abramovich’s deep influence at Chelsea as an owner “in love with the details”.Blues owner Abramovich was in London at the weekend to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The Chelsea chief could even take in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in west London, leaving manager Tuchel offering fresh insight into the Russian-Israeli businessman’s “genuine” depth of feeling for his club.“First of all I have to say that I don’t know if he’s in London at the moment or if he will be in London tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “So that maybe answers...
Tribal Football

Juventus outclass Chelsea in UEFA Youth League win

Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by Juventus in London for their latest UEFA Youth League clash. The defeat means Chelsea must avoid defeat against Zenit in the final group game to make it into the next round. Three first-half goals did the damage at Cobham ensuring Chelsea have it all to...
