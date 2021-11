Q: When we bought our home last year, our home inspector said the forced air furnace was in good working order. Then winter came, the furnace wouldn't start, so we called the gas company. They said the furnace was a recalled Consolidated unit and needed replacement because it was a fire hazard. The gas man also found the thermostat had been disconnected. Therefore, the furnace could not have been tested during the home inspection. Shouldn't the home inspector have reported the recall status of the furnace and at least have told us the system did not work?

10 DAYS AGO