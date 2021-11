The inaugural 919 vs. 252 High School Football Showcase Bowl will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at John Paul II Catholic High School in Greenville. The game will feature some of the top high school football players in North Carolina, and the teams are separated by area codes – 919 and 252, respectively. It will give student-athletes one last chance to perform in front of college coaches and recruiting analysts with hopes of receiving a scholarship.

