An abundant variety of Christmas events is coming up in Marietta. World of Illumination. 6-10 p.m. now through Jan. 2 (rain or shine). $45/Mondays through Thursdays (excluding holidays), $55/Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays for all ages. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway, Marietta. No limos, buses or RVs are allowed. Vehicle limits are 10 feet for height and 20 feet for length. This drive-through, mile-long event involves millions of lights and hundreds of animated displays, with music synchronized to the lights. WorldOfIllumination.com Online tickets only: bit.ly/3cEIzRp.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO