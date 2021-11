While the “Apple Car” has only been an idea floating in the cloud for some time, a company has decided to take matters into its own hands. Using what it claims are patents recently filed by Apple Inc., Vanarama—a company that describes itself as the No. 1 vehicle leasing specialists in the UK—has “created a vision” of the rumored Apple Car, and it’s safe to say fans of the tech giant will get a kick out of it.

