Rock Music

Musical Alchemy

San Marcos Daily Record
 3 days ago

Sometimes the process by which life changes can resemble something like magic. This is how Walter...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

University Daily

School of Music develops commercial music degree

Buddy Holly, Josh Abbott, Natalie Maines and Lee Ann Womack make up just a portion of musicians who got their start in the South Plains region. After about three years of planning, the Texas Tech School of Music formed a partnership with South Plains College to offer a four-year commercial music degree for students interested in music production and performance.
LUBBOCK, TX
illinoistimes.com

Music menagerie

Bring it on home, folks, and let's get it going. There's much to do and talk about in our music scene. So let's have at it, shall we. First, we have an announcement to make about a helpful and hopeful happening that concerns musicians and venues, and thereby, our community of music. A new deal called Back to the Music, a partnership of sorts between the Springfield Area Arts Council (they've been really busy lately!) and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, pays musicians directly for playing gigs at a venue of their choice that fits the qualifications of the program. You heard me right, friends, this is a generous act set to help musicians who were hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns and to support the venues that were affected as well. All the details are available at the Arts Council website (springfieldartsco.org) or call 217-753-3519 to find out more. Please use these resources as they are intended as we get "back to the music" by backing those who make the music and supporting places of performance. Thank you to all who got this going. As someone who makes a living mostly playing music, and for all who do so or play out at all, this is an extraordinary opportunity and one that is quite appreciated. We could say, our tip jars overfloweth and man, that is a good thing.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
phillyfunguide.com

YOGA + BEER: Music Set To The Music of Patti Smith

It's almost the end of 2021, the weather is getting chilly, so let's have one more go at YOGA + BEER under the tent at Love City!. We will warm up our bodies, hearts, and minds with a Shahkti-inspired flow set to the music of one of the most influential and iconic women of rock'n'roll, Patti Smith.
DRINKS
WOOD

Give the gift of music this holiday season with Meyer Music!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are approaching fast and this is definitely the season of music, so why not give the gift of music to someone special in your life? Video games and clothes will go out of style but when you give a young musician a new instrument and new music supplies, you help nurture a talent that lasts a lifetime.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lindenwood.edu

Winter Music

Join us as the Winter Music Series will feature String and Brass Ensembles, Jazz band and Endeavour, Modern Music Ensemble and more!. November 21 at 4 p.m. - Nadia Maddex Senior Recital*. November 22 at 7:30 p.m. - String Ensemble and Brass Ensemble. December 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Percussion...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WWL

Roots of Music up for $500,000 musical award

NEW ORLEANS — Derrick Tabb, the co-founder of the Roots of Music, is up for another special musical honor, one that could help his organization take home half a million dollars. Tabb is a finalist for the Lewis Prize for Music 2022 Accelerator Award. The award is given annually to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kuvo.org

Thanks for the Music!

For this mini-pledge drive in November, the theme is gratitude, and the KUVO community is united in thanks! Over just five days nearly 300 fans and friends pitched in to raise around $32,000 for the diverse music programming, community connection, and cultural content on KUVO Jazz. To the KUVO family,...
MUSIC
sae.edu

LOVE MUSIC BUSINESS?

Entrepreneurship, professional practice and transferable skills are essential attributes needed to develop and maintain a career in the music industry. Our audio teaching staff are all immersed in the industry. Learn advanced-level industry-standard audio tools and software, such as Pro Tools, Logic Pro and Ableton Live. Now teaching at SAE...
MUSIC
Seattle Times

Classical Music

What Works: a progress report on ways to help black children. One month and 1,400 e-mails later, here is a progress report on What Works. That's a series of columns I started last month in which...
MUSIC
Marshall News Messenger

Marshall Music Club presents the Parade of American Music

Members of the Marshall Music Club met with the community at the Marshall Public Library to perform its annual Parade of American Music on Wednesday. Music Club President Brenda Ford said that the Parade of American Music is a way to celebrate American music and composers, as well as give homage to those who came before us.
MARSHALL, TX
Urban Milwaukee

Present Music Explores Music With Native American Themes

A traditional event by a non-traditional ensemble will have even greater resonance as Present Music offers a familiar template for a community-focused Thanksgiving concert on Sunday. Returning as a live event at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, the Present Music ensemble will be joined by an Indian drum circle, a high school choir, and reflective music addressing themes of gratitude and community from both new and familiar composers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Guardian

Director of Music

A leading independent Preparatory School in London require a Director of Music from January or April, 2022. The position is for 1 year initially and would entail teaching Music as well as managing the school productions, orchestra, and choir. Essential: Prior experience teaching Music at Primary level, or applications from...
EDUCATION
skiddle.com

Musical Mondays

Musical Mondays are back at Indian Essence with Singer-guitarist Gordon Mark Webber. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Indian Essence is pleased to welcome back Musical Mondays with Gordon Mark Webber (singer-acoustic guitarist). He is both a soulful and...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

José Rodriguez Announces Forthcoming Album 'Inner Alchemy'

Like everyone else, José Rodriguez has gone through all sorts of experiences in life. Those experiences made him who he is nowadays. And taught him that “life is change,” and that everything is subject to change. Including us, the human beings. This change was the spark and the inspiration that started the creation process of Inner Alchemy, José Rodriguez’s first LP. That will land on the Berlin-based Redlight Music in late November.
MUSIC
Wicked Local

Alchemy & Art shop aims to inspire Amesbury artists

AMESBURY – Deb and Steve Schmill were students at Montserrat College of Art when they first met. “He was concentrating in illustration, while I was concentrating in photography,” said Deb. “We had a few classes together and may have gotten in trouble a couple of times for flirting.”. That flirting...
AMESBURY, MA
Westword

Allison Lorenzen's New Album Is a "Process of Alchemy"

Allison Lorenzen explores turning heartbreak into triumph on her latest album, Tender, which will be released November 19. Making the album was “essentially a process of alchemy,” she explains, and the final product is an accumulation of emotions, lyrics and music turned into a sonic landscape lush with imagery. The...
DENVER, CO
Tidbits

Music scrolls

Got myself a new macbook pro and thus a default upgrade to osx17 (aka monterey). the music app likes to automagically scroll to the bottom of the song list. sometimes it’s scrolling to the currently playing track, but mostly it just zooms to the bottom of the list. it does this even when i’m trying to work with some track at the top of the list (where the recently played stuff is).
CELL PHONES
Williamson Source

WCS Music Teachers Recognized by Country Music Association

Five WCS music educators are being recognized by the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation for their excellence in the classroom. Clovercroft Elementary’s Lauren Baker, Centennial High’s Johnathan Vest, Franklin High’s Jacob Campos, Nolensville High’s Benjamin Easley and Nolensville High’s Michael Holland are all CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence. The program honors educators who go above and beyond their role and responsibilities in the classroom.
HIGH SCHOOL
swiowanewssource.com

Pike finds alchemy with cast in 'The Wheel of Time'

At the world premiere of fantasy series "The Wheel of Time" in London, executive producer and star Rosamund Pike discusses falling in love with the world of the show and working with a great cast. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Music-themed gifts for the music lovers in your life

This holiday season, get your friends and relatives who love music one of these outstanding record collections, books or clothes. Get the gift guide from the Associated Press below. Merchandise from Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The nonprofit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides assistance to all types of career musicians who...
MUSIC

