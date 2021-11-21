See Inside Minnesota’s Largest Mansion
This home was built back in the late 1800s and is over 36,000 square feet....kxrb.com
This home was built back in the late 1800s and is over 36,000 square feet....kxrb.com
The hill house is amazing and worth every Minnesotian to see the Hill house. It is worth the admission and family was a instrumental part of the states history.
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4