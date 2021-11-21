ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

See Inside Minnesota’s Largest Mansion

By Andy Gott
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This home was built back in the late 1800s and is over 36,000 square feet....

kxrb.com

Comments / 4

Jenifer Markoe
2d ago

The hill house is amazing and worth every Minnesotian to see the Hill house. It is worth the admission and family was a instrumental part of the states history.

Reply
2
Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Where does Minnesota’s Wrong ‘Duck Duck Gray Duck’ Come From?

My wife is from Minnesota. She lives up to many of the stereotypes of one hailing from the land of ten thousand lakes. Including saying the name of a children's game wrong. Despite living in South Dakota now for about half of her life, she is still Minnesota nice. She loves to go "up to da lake" to travel to the lake but only goes "down to da lake" when she walks to the dock or shore from a car or camper nearby.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Risky Is South Dakota for Thanksgiving Travel?

It's always one of the busiest travel times of the year and with that comes risks. With an estimated 53 million Americans venturing out this Thanksgiving, one website set out to determine which places are the biggest rolls of the dice when it comes to safety and which are the least likely to have issues.
TRAVEL
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Want To Try The Best Pizza In Sioux Falls and South Dakota?

If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things South Dakota to uncover South Dakota’s best and favorite pizzas in South Dakota. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things South Dakota identified the best traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Mount Rushmore state. Unfortunately, one pizza establishment on the list, Sioux Falls’ Zaroty closed its doors late last summer. So, I took the liberty of including one more Sioux Falls pizza place people really like!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Drone Footage Of The Former Gage Brothers Site In Sioux Falls

The redevelopment of the 26.24-acre lot at the corner of 12th Street and Interstate 29 is humming along nicely. The site is best known as the former location of Gage Brothers. Carsen Bower from South Dakota Drone is back with another aerial video showing the progress of the construction. Lloyd Companies is developing the site into a multi-use property called The Crossroads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Here’s The Six Best Towns In South Dakota

It doesn't matter which side of the state you're living in. It doesn't matter if it's 'up north' or 'down south'. West River. East River. I found out it doesn't matter. South Dakota is absolutely filled with great towns, both big and small!. In my nearly half-century in the state...
ABERDEEN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Best of NAFB Convention in Kansas City

NAFB convention week (National Association of Farm Broadcasters) just wrapped, and it's been quite an eventful one. Here are some of the highlights. 10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;) Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Woman Banned From Iowa Casino Arrested for Trespassing

Getting arrested for going to a place you have been told you cannot go to sounds like an interesting way to start a weekend, even if it isn't a good way to start that weekend. According to NWestIowa.com, that's what happened last Saturday morning when 31-year-old Nicolette Jean Anderson of Worthington, Minnesota was arrested at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort near Larchwood, Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Best & Worst Places to Shop in Sioux Falls for Holiday Discounts Now!

You know it's coming and every year you tell yourself you're going to handle it differently. You're not going to overspend, you'll get your Christmas shopping early. Honestly, it is one of the most stressful situations we face every year. And the term "Black Friday" has lost all meaning because it has been in circulation attached to every sale at every retailer since Easter!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy