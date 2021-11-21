USF Bulls: Blown Out By The Tulane Green Wave

Is Anthony Edwards the NBA’s next superstar forward?. The second-year pro out of Georgia has built on the momentum he gained last year for the Timberwolves especially with the 30 total missed games from their starting point guard D’Angelo Russell. If you thought last year Edwards had the green light then boy does he have it now. Edwards told NBA.com’s Mark Medina: “I’m happy ‘Melo [LaMelo Ball] got it. They were saying our draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it. I’m trying to be MVP I’m not worried about Rookie of the Year.” Though it’s still early in the year we know the transcendent talent he is and how cut out he is for the big stage versus the NBA’s best. Thus far, Edwards has looked like a bonafide All-NBA player and has had stretches of looking like a future MVP. In an early regular-season road game against the defending champs in the Milwaukee Bucks, Edwards sealed the game converting a tough physical and-one layup with his off hand on Khris Middleton with just 15.3 tics left in the ballgame. On an off night shooting from the floor he ended the night with 25 points and seven rebounds. Last week in Oakland against the 12-2 Golden State Dubs, Edwards put up a career-high 48 points on 27 shots adding six boards, five assists, and going 7-13 from deep.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO