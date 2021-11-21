ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

USF Bulls: Blown Out By The Tulane Green Wave

By Bradley Walker
ngscsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USF Bulls finished up their home games last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Once again, the Bulls were unable to get all three facets of the ball together in a game. Maybe the only game that they did was against the Temple Owls. That was the last game that they...

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ngscsports.com

USF Bulls: A Promising Move in The Right Direction versus Cincinnati

Under an early evening partly cloudy sky, the USF Bulls hosted the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats are the number two team in the country. This was the highest-ranked team to ever play at Raymond James Stadium. It was a crowd with many wearing red and black. Before the opening kickoff, they had three parachutes from the acting military and they all landed near the Bulls logo in the middle of the field. It was also cool to see senior night and 10,000 military families in attendance the day after Veterans Day. USF was wearing a red, white, and blue theme on their jerseys as well. This was the last home game for USF in 2021 and it was great to see fans again in the stands considering that I attended a game last year where there were no fans in the stands. USF would need a perfect game to beat Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
bcsnn.com

USF Bulls Rumble Back From Double-Digit Deficit to Down North Carolina A&T State

The University of South Florida Bulls (2-1) trailed by double digits with under seven minutes remaining to North Carolina A&T State (0-3) on Monday night at the Yuengling Center. The Bulls answered the bell with a 17-3 run from there, including 10-unanswered points over the final 1:51 on the clock, and secured a 56-54 comeback win when Javon Greene (McDonough, Ga.) nailed a three-pointer with 12 seconds left in the contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Javonte Green coming off Bulls' bench Sunday

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green has started often so far this season, but that will not be the case to close out the weekend. Alex Caruso is drawing a start, and that will push Green back to a bench role.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ngscsports.com

Are the Chicago Bulls the Suns of the 2021-22 Season?

A month into the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. The last time the Bulls were the #1 seed, Derrick Rose was one of the brightest young superstars in the league and Joakim Noah was the heart of the team. Looking back to August when the Chicago Bulls signed free agents DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso, league insiders, basketball personalities, and more did not have great predictions for the Bulls. Many predicted the Bulls being in the middle of the pack in the East, having a poor defense, and not making it out of the first round. It is safe to say that only a month in, Chicago has shattered all expectations people had for them.
NBA
Oracle

Takeaways: All-around poor performance for Bulls in loss to Green Wave

The Bulls came into New Orleans looking for their first road win in over two years, and with a one-win Tulane team as the opponent, that result seemed to be within reach. Instead, USF got dominated by the Green Wave. Tulane scored on five consecutive drives before halftime and ultimately won the game 45-14.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Scott
ngscsports.com

NBA Swing: Nass’ Trip Around the Association Page One.

Is Anthony Edwards the NBA’s next superstar forward?. The second-year pro out of Georgia has built on the momentum he gained last year for the Timberwolves especially with the 30 total missed games from their starting point guard D’Angelo Russell. If you thought last year Edwards had the green light then boy does he have it now. Edwards told NBA.com’s Mark Medina: “I’m happy ‘Melo [LaMelo Ball] got it. They were saying our draft class wasn’t going to be good, anyway. So, it didn’t bother me that I didn’t get it. I’m trying to be MVP I’m not worried about Rookie of the Year.” Though it’s still early in the year we know the transcendent talent he is and how cut out he is for the big stage versus the NBA’s best. Thus far, Edwards has looked like a bonafide All-NBA player and has had stretches of looking like a future MVP. In an early regular-season road game against the defending champs in the Milwaukee Bucks, Edwards sealed the game converting a tough physical and-one layup with his off hand on Khris Middleton with just 15.3 tics left in the ballgame. On an off night shooting from the floor he ended the night with 25 points and seven rebounds. Last week in Oakland against the 12-2 Golden State Dubs, Edwards put up a career-high 48 points on 27 shots adding six boards, five assists, and going 7-13 from deep.
NBA
chicagocrusader.com

Bulls blown out by Indiana Pacers 109-77 at UC

After a strong showing against the New York Knicks on Sunday night at the UC, the Chicago Bulls were blown out on their home floor by the Indiana Pacers Monday, November 22, by a score of 109-77. The Bulls shot a season-low 21 percent from the field on Monday night,...
NBA
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#The Tulane Green Wave#The Green Wave#The Usf Bulls#Usf Bulls
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Speculating About Bob Stoops

It’s been 4.5 years since Bob Stoops “retired” from college football coaching. But there’s growing speculation that Stoops could be putting the visor back on in the near future. Several huge coaching jobs are going to be open this offseason, the most recent of which is the Florida job following...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Rece Davis has optimistic message for Oklahoma after new CFP rankings released

ESPN college football host Rece Davis said that there is hope for the Oklahoma Sooners following the latest College Football Playoff rankings. In the Week 13 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, there were risers and sinkers. With the Oregon Ducks and Wake Forest Demon Deacons each losing their second games of the season, that allowed teams to climb. One of them was the Oklahoma Sooners, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 10.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ngscsports.com

WPIAL Football Playoff Predictions

It’s November here in Western Pennsylvania, and with Pitt football and the Pittsburgh Steelers flowing deep into their seasons, high school football is headed for the playoffs, where six classifications will be vying for WPIAL Championship glory, and a berth in the PIAA State playoffs in December. Each week up...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy