USF Bulls: Blown Out By The Tulane Green Wave

A month into the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. The last time the Bulls were the #1 seed, Derrick Rose was one of the brightest young superstars in the league and Joakim Noah was the heart of the team. Looking back to August when the Chicago Bulls signed free agents DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso, league insiders, basketball personalities, and more did not have great predictions for the Bulls. Many predicted the Bulls being in the middle of the pack in the East, having a poor defense, and not making it out of the first round. It is safe to say that only a month in, Chicago has shattered all expectations people had for them.
