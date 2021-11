[This story contains spoilers to the ending of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.] Violet Ramis Stiel knew watching Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be an emotional experience — but perhaps also cathartic. The eldest daughter of the late, legendary Harold Ramis — a quadruple threat as a comedian, actor, writer and director — sat in a New York City screening room months before the highly anticipated Sony sequel was released to the public on Nov. 19, ready for a powerful ride. Director Jason Reitman — whom she has known since childhood — did not disappoint. “He was so careful to get it right, to really honor the early films...

