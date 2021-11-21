ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayawardena congratulates Madugalle on officiating 200 Tests

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardena on Sunday congratulated Ranjan Madugalle on becoming the first Match Referee to officiate in 200 Test matches. Madugalle, who is the Chief Referee of...

