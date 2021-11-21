Jayawardena congratulates Madugalle on officiating 200 Tests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford on Monday completed a trip to the United Kingdom that included meetings with soccer executives and government officials as the Baltimore region continues its bid to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a new release from the bid committee.
Rutherford, co-chair of the committee behind the bid, was joined by Terrance Hasseltine, president of Baltimore-Maryland 2026 and executive director of Maryland Sports Commission during several meetings, the committee said.
Last week, Rutherford and Hasseltine met with executives from the English Football Association at Wembley Stadium in London to discuss hosting...
