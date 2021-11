Duggar Baucom, men's basketball coach of The Citadel, collapsed within the first two minutes of his team's game vs. No. 5 Duke on Monday night. Baucom, 61, collapsed to the ground after his team scored its first basket to make the score 3-2. Baucom remained conscious as he was helped off the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He was taken to Duke University Hospital to be evaluated.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO