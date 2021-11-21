ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, MI

Duquesne, Bradley meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Argus Press
 3 days ago

Bradley (1-4) vs. Duquesne (1-4) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is taking on Duquesne in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Duquesne lost 84-76 in overtime to Colorado in its...

www.argus-press.com

USA Today

Previewing the Buffs' trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Eight teams, four days and one champion. The next stop for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Tournament. After a 3-0 start to the season for the Buffs, they will travel to the islands to take part in the tournament. The field includes some solid teams.
southernillinoisnow.com

S. Illinois faces Colorado in U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois is set to face off against Colorado in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Colorado earned a 90-46 win over Maine on Monday, while Southern Illinois won 73-55 against Austin Peay on Friday.
Gazette

Keeshawn Barthelemy leading the way for 3-0 CU Buffs heading to Virgin Islands

Through three games, Colorado’s leading scorer likely wouldn’t have been anyone's first, or even second, guess before the season started. It’s not preseason All-Pac-12 selection Evan Battey or breakout candidate Jabari Walker. It’s sophomore point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who spent last season playing behind one of the best players in...
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Takes Down Bradley, 78-70, Behind Balanced Attack

On Monday afternoon, Duquesne (2-4) defeated Bradley by a score of 78-70 in the Dukes’ final game of the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Leading by just three points with 18 seconds left, Duquesne had to close this one out after multiple furious comebacks by the Braves throughout the second half.
The Baltimore Sun

Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
MARYLAND STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE
chatsports.com

Creighton renews rivalry against Southern Illinois in Virgin Islands

Southern Illinois Salukis, Missouri Valley Conference, Virgin Islands, Colorado State Rams men's basketball, Paradise Jam Tournament, Creighton Bluejays men's basketball. On Monday, November 22nd, the Creighton Bluejays will square off against old-time rival and former comrade in the Missouri Valley, the Southern Illinois Salukis. This meeting will bring back memories of hatred for both sides; the Bluejays and Salukis have played 88 games spanning over 50 years, as early as 1970. For older Creighton fans, this game will be a good consolation prize for playing in the consolation game of the Paradise Jam, with the winner placing third in the event. The Salukis should also be a decent challenge for the Bluejays, finishing fifth in the media poll in the Missouri Valley, returning second team all-MVC (Marcus Domask) and third team all-MVC (Lance Jones) team members, and is bring back 96.
COLORADO STATE
Argus Press

California Baptist puts streak on line vs No. 8 Texas

California Baptist (5-0) vs. No. 8 Texas (3-1) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it goes up against No. 8 Texas. California Baptist is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Texas remains No. 8 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Northern Colorado and San Jose State last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Argus Press

No. 24 USC starts fast, cruises past Dixie State 98-71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 19 points and No. 24 USC opened a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game, rolling to a 98-71 victory over Dixie State on Monday night. Max Agbonkpolo scored a career-high 17 points and Isaiah Mobley added 14 for the Trojans...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Press

Wright State, JMU meet in Naples

James Madison (4-1) vs. Wright State (1-3) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and Wright State will meet in a postseason game at Community School of Naples. Wright State lost 74-63 to George Washington in its most recent game, while James Madison came up short in a 74-69 game against Kent State in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Press

Charlotte faces Drexel in Bahamas

Charlotte (3-1) vs. Drexel (2-2) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Drexel are set to collide in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Drexel lost 90-87 in overtime to Tulane in its most recent game, while Charlotte came up short in a 98-86 game against Toledo in its last outing.
NBA
Argus Press

Oakland, Rice meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

Rice (4-1) vs. Oakland (3-2) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Oakland are set to square off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Oakland earned a 63-61 win over Vermont in its most recent game, while Rice got a 109-104 win in overtime against Evansville in its last outing.
BASKETBALL
Argus Press

Evansville faces Vermont in Gulf Coast Showcase

Evansville (2-4) vs. Vermont (3-2) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Evansville and Vermont are set to clash in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Vermont lost 63-61 to Oakland in its most recent game, while Evansville came up short in a 109-104 overtime game against Rice in its last outing.
VERMONT STATE
Argus Press

Watson helps Providence cruise past Northwestern 77-72

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nate Watson scored 16 points to lead five in double figures as undefeated Providence never trailed and beat previously unbeaten Northwestern 77-72 on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic. Providence (5-0) advances to play Virginia in the tournament championship on Tuesday. Jared Bynum scored 15...
BASKETBALL

