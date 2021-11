This Monday, the Idaho Vandals are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 89.5 points per contest. They will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday at JSerra Pavilion. Utah Valley should still be riding high after a win, while the Vandals will be looking to right the ship.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO