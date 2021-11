Florida A&M (1-2) vs. UTEP (3-2) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and UTEP look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a big loss in their last game. UTEP lost 52-40 at home to UC Riverside on Monday, while Florida A&M came up short in an 86-59 game at Miami on Sunday.

