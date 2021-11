Sunday night was a sigh of relief. For both the team and the fans, the snap-out-of-their-funk showing the Kansas City squad put on in Las Vegas was much needed medicine for a frustrating season and a stretch of five games that, quite frankly, stunk. The 41-14 smack down the Chiefs put on the Raiders was the team’s first complete game of the season, after suffering through a historically bad defense in the early weeks and a laughable offense, more recently, set KC up in sole possession of first place in the AFC West, and earned the team some confidence heading into the biggest prove-it game of the year.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO