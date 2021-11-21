ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

McNeese St. takes on Carver College

Argus Press
 3 days ago

Carver College vs. McNeese State (1-3) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. McNeese State lost 85-46 to LSU...

The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum's Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
104.3 WOW Country

College Football Reacts To Bryan Harsin News

Bryan Harsin is trending on Twitter. No, the Tigers have not beaten their arch rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The annual showdown will be this Saturday in Auburn. Harsin is trending on Twitter because we've entered into the speculation game of college football. In the world of college football,...
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is "Strong Candidate" For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
Williams scores 17 to lift Troy over Carver College 104-42

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Williams registered 17 points as Troy romped past Carver College 104-42 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Zay Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy. Kieffer Punter added 12 points. Duke Deen had nine assists and five steals.
Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on Monday. Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-2). Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 11 points and eight rebounds.
New-look Horned Frogs take on McNeese State in season opener

This Thursday marks the tip-off of TCU men’s basketball season against McNeese State and serves as a fresh start for both head coach Jamie Dixon and the program as a whole. The team have added eight transfer players to a program that saw all but four players from last season either transfer, head to the NBA, or graduate. TCU suffered its first losing season in the Jamie Dixon era last season, with a record of 12-14 in the shortened season due to COVID-19 restrictions. With sporting events back at full capacity and the first full season in nearly two years, TCU looks to bounce back to form with its new roster of returning veterans and transfers.
McNeese St. goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. McNeese State (0-2) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. McNeese State lost 77-61 to TCU in its most recent game. TEAM LEADERSHIP: TJ Moss has averaged 12.5...
Brown carries The Citadel past Carver College 102-49

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry The Citadel to a 102-49 win over Carver College on Thursday night. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 16 points for The Citadel (3-1). Tyler Moffe added 12 points and six assists. Brock Wakefield had 10 points.
McNeese St. goes up against LSU

McNeese State (1-2) vs. LSU (3-0) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and LSU both look to put winning streaks together . McNeese State won easily 116-66 over Champion Christian College in its last outing. LSU is coming off a 74-58 win at home over Liberty in its most recent game.
Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
Fresno State, Santa Clara put streaks on line

Fresno State (4-0) vs. Santa Clara (5-0) JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara looks for its fifth straight victory as it faces Fresno State, who has won four in a row. Santa Clara is looking to extend its five-game winning streak, while Fresno State has won four in a row.
