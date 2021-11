Texas Southern (0-5) vs. No. 18 Brigham Young (4-0) Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Brigham Young looks to give Texas Southern its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas Southern's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Oregon Ducks 89-84 on Nov. 26, 2018. Brigham Young has moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Oregon and Central Methodist last week.

