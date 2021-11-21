ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 1 Gonzaga meets C. Michigan

Argus Press
 3 days ago

Central Michigan (1-2) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Each team earned a victory in their last game. Gonzaga earned a 92-50 win at home...

www.argus-press.com

Related
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Argus Press

DePaul squares off against C. Michigan

Central Michigan (0-1) vs. DePaul (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Central Michigan came up short in a 78-68 game at Missouri on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 97-72 win at home over Coppin State on Wednesday. DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
OHIO STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

E. Illinois hosts C. Michigan

Central Michigan (0-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-2) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Eastern Illinois lost 86-44 to Saint Louis on Friday, while Central Michigan fell 99-66 at DePaul on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTVZ

Nichols tops 2K yards in C. Michigan win over Ball St.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Lew Nichols III ran for three scores and 219 yards and Central Michigan piled up 567 yards of offense and beat Ball State 37-17. Nichols topped 2,000-career rushing yards when he ran for 131 yards in the first half against the Cardinals. Nichols scored on runs of 2 and 66 yards sandwiched around a 43-yard end-around by Kalil Pempleton. Just before halftime, Drew Plitt led a 14-play, 81-yard drive for Ball State that ended with a 6-yard scoring pass to Yo’Heinz Tyler which reduced the Cardinals’ deficit to 28-17. Central Michigan put it out of reach when Nichols carried it in from the 1 finishing an eight-play, 55-yard drive.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga-Central Michigan key matchup: Jermaine Jackson Jr. off to scorching start from 3-point line

Jermaine Jackson Jr. was averaging 10.5 points per game as a freshman at Detroit Mercy before he decided to move on from the Horizon League program. After a redshirt season in 2018-19, Jackson Jr. didn’t waste time getting back on the score sheet as one of the top offensive contributors at Long Island University, where he averaged 11.6 ppg as a sophomore and 15.0 as a junior.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Murray scores career-high 29, Iowa routs W. Michigan 109-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a career-high 29 points in a little over a half and Iowa routed Western Michigan 109-61 on Monday night to remain undefeated with its fifth straight win. Murray was 10-of-14 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers. Payton Sandfort scored 19 points and made five 3s for […]
IOWA STATE

