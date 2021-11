Georgetown is back in action this Friday night. The Hoyas are set for a meeting with the 0-3 Siena Saints at home in Washington D.C. On the heels of a win over the American University Eagles, the Hoyas are hoping to build up a modest two-game win streak before partaking in the 2021 Wooden Legacy tournament. Their opener on Thanksgiving is against a strong San Diego State Aztecs team, so one final tune-up remains before that big-time matchup.

