PULLMAN, Wash. (November 12, 2021) – Washington State Women's Swimming claimed nine of the 11 races to post a 126-74 win over Grand Canyon at Gibb Pool Friday afternoon. The Cougars recorded their third dual meet win of the season after senior Taylor McCoy and freshman Angela Di Palo each tallied 18 points with McCoy posting wins in the 200 IM and 200 backstroke while Di Palo won the 200 free and 100 free and was part of the 200 free relay win. McCoy pushed her team-leading individual win total to nine while Di Palo pushed her win total to seven, second-most on the team.

