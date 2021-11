The Holy Cross men's basketball team will continue play in the Sunshine Slam this weekend, with a pair of games at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Crusaders will be competing in a bracket with Air Force, Bethune-Cookman and Bryant. The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, with Bethune-Cookman facing Bryant in the first game at 12:00 p.m., followed by Holy Cross and Air Force at 2:30 p.m. The consolation game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m., with the championship game to follow at 2:30 p.m. All of the contests will be shown live by FloHoops.

