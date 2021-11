Site: High Point, N.C. (Qubein Center) Records: High Point (2-3), Georgia State (4-1) HIGH POINT, N.C.—The High Point University men's basketball lost in overtime 74-66 to Georgia State in the championship game of the Legends Classic hosted in the Qubein Center. The Panthers battled all afternoon with Georgia State and had a shot to take the lead with 24 seconds remaining in the game that would not fall. HPU battled in overtime before losing by eight in an exciting game that was back and forth the entire affair. John-Michael Wright and Jaden House led the Panthers with 17 points each. Zack Austin had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

