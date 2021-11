When you are cooking poultry, especially for a crowd, you need to take extra care to clean as you go in your kitchen. University of Missouri Extension Health Specialist, Sue Robison says be careful of cross-contamination. When you are working on the turkey, make sure the cutting board, knives, countertop, utensils, and even the sink are cleaned before you move on to the next task. She says remember the four-step process.

