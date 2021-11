Pastor Doug Brown has announced that the First Baptist Church, Junction City, is hosting a Blanket Drive from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23. Blankets will be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. The church is located on the corner of 7th and Jefferson at 624 North Jefferson. All blankets will be distributed locally.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO