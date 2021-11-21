ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Morganton, NC

 3 days ago

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to...

NBC News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of three men in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
