Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a Kentucky man last seen on Thursday.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Richard Clark, 53, who was last seen off Fariston Road on Thursday.

Deputies say he is driving a blue Chevrolet pickup and may be headed to the Red Bird area in Clay County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.