Adele continues to not take it easy on us. With the release of her fourth studio album 30 on Friday, Nov. 19 earning 60.7 million streams in its first day, it’s already one of Spotify’s most successful album releases ever. So it’s a no-brainer that Spotify might have a soft spot for Adele (who doesn't?). The British singer had one request for Spotify though: to remove the default shuffle feature from her albums. The streaming service is notorious for defaulting albums to shuffle instead of the curated tracklist order created by the artist. Listening to 30 the way Adele intended it to be heard ensures that her story will be told correctly. For this reason, Adele convinced Spotify to remove shuffle for her albums, and, honestly, it makes so much sense.

