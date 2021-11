Christmastime is upon us once again, and therefore, so, too, is Vanessa Hudgens. The actress, singer, owner of Cecil B. DeMille’s mistress’s house, and possible collection of clones has returned to her great cinematic project on Netflix with The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the third installment in a series of films about obscure European monarchies and the mutability of human identity. Since we have previously gotten together to discuss Vanessa’s efforts in The Princess Switch: Switched Again as well as the allegedly unaffiliated The Knight Before Christmas, we felt it was only natural to continue our inquiry into what exactly is going on here.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO