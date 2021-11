Wolves winger Adama Traore is looking increasingly likely to be sold, sending a message out to past suitors Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona. Wolverhampton Wanderers were keen to tie the Spanish international down to a new deal, which runs out in 2023. With the winger stalling on signing, however, manager Bruno Lage has been forced to try playing without his beefy talisman this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO