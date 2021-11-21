ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMA moves ahead with houston post office transformation into multipurpose cultural center

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, OMA announced plans to turn a historic post office warehouse in texas into a mixed-use cultural anchor (see previous coverage here). as of november 2021, the much-anticipated project has reached significant completion of its first phase, opening its doors to approximately 40,000 visitors and inviting them to explore the...

