Winslow: Budget includes $23M for House District 7

By From staff reports
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
Winslow
Gov. Roy Cooper signs the bipartisan state budget into law at the Executive Mansion on Thursday. The two-year spending plan includes $23.3 million for communities Rep. Matthew Winslow represents in Franklin and Nash counties.

Franklin County and southern Nash County will receive more than $23.3 million from the biennial state budget signed into law last week, state Rep. Matthew Winslow announced.

Winslow, R-Franklin, touted the bipartisan budget’s investment in local communities, which includes more than $7 million each for Nash Community College and Vance-Granville Community College. While Vance-Granville’s main campus is in Henderson, the two-year college operates a Franklin campus in Louisburg.

“When I ran for office, I promised that I would make the government work for the people of District 7 by lowering taxes for all and funding much-needed projects,” Winslow said in a news release. “And I’m excited to share that due to House leadership paving the way, the budget was signed into law and includes tax savings along with thoughtful funding that can begin to help our communities thrive and grow. District 7 will receive over $23 million for local infrastructure, revitalization projects, primary and secondary educational funding, law enforcement, a civic center and economic development.”

The 2021 Appropriations Act, designated as Senate Bill 105, allocates $25.9 billion in spending for 2021-22 and $27 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Following a 41-7 vote in the N.C. Senate, the House approved the budget 104-10. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the budget into law on Thursday.

Winslow’s legislative office said the following projects in House District 7 received funding.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

• Vance-Granville Community College capital improvements: $7.3 million.

• Youngsville Main Street improvements: $1 million.

• Louisburg Depot Hill Civic Center: $700,000.

• Northeast Economic Development Committee: $50,000.

• Town of Franklinton capital improvements: $25,000.

• Town of Bunn capital improvements: $25,000.

NASH COUNTY

• Nash Community College capital improvements and renovations: $7.7 million.

• Town of Bailey sewer improvements: $5 million.

• Town of Middlesex sewer improvements: $1.5 million.

• Middlesex Police Department capital improvements: $15,000.

The Wake Weekly

