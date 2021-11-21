ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Official: Manchester United Dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manager Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Rob Calcutt
 3 days ago

Manchester United have announced the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The decision comes after the Red Devils lost 4-1 away at Watford on Saturday, which saw club captain Harry Maguire get sent off.

Their loss on the road now sees them lie in seventh in the Premier League table, 12 points behind current leaders Chelsea after as many games.

Solskjaer was appointed as interim boss in December 2018 after the departure of former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

He then signed a contract on a full time basis just three months later, a deal that was extended until 2024 in July this year.

However recent results have seen the English giants slip down the Premier League table, as well as an early exit in the Carabao Cup.

They have only won twice in all competitions since the start of October, with poor performances resulting in home defeats against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, with the 4-1 loss at Vicarage Road being the Norwegian boss' last game in charge.

United are due to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Sunday, with the hosts currently sitting at the top of the table after their 3-0 win away at Leicester City.

Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic were all on hand to secure the three points for the Blues with yet another dominant performance.

They have now won nine games from a possible 12, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded.

It is yet to be seen who will be in the dugout for United against Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel Previews Chelsea's 'Tough Game' Against Juventus in Champions League Clash

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's upcoming 'tough game' against Juventus in the Champions League as the Blues look to secure qualification from Group H on Tuesday night. The Blues face Juventus, with the Italians sitting on 12 points at the top of the group, unbeaten so far. Chelsea are three points behind after losing to Juventus in the reverse fixture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
