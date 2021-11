On Monday Aug. 9, Bachelor Nation’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes were brimming with joy on Jimmy Kimmel Live as they celebrated their new engagement. But on Tuesday Oct. 26, less than three months after Moynes proposed to Thurston during the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, the fan-favorite couple announced they are splitting up. Thurston and Moynes shared this development on Instagram, where they issued identical statements asking for privacy as they work through their breakup.

