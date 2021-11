With several close contests still to be decided from Election Day, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections is gearing up for the counting of absentees on Monday. The counting of the nearly 1,500 ballots is scheduled to get underway at 11 am. Republican County Elections Commissioner Brian Abram says the number of absentees to count this year is much less than in the 2020 elections, when there were nearly 12,000...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO