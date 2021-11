(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and the Show-Me Institute each revealed on Tuesday their “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”. Earlier this month, Hawley posted on social media his intent to create a document to “turn back efforts to shut parents out of their children’s education.” It further stated it “will protect the right of parents to know what their children are being taught, who is teaching them and which organizations are receiving school contracts.”

