Basketball

Duquesne, Bradley meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

ESPN
 3 days ago

Bradley (1-4) vs. Duquesne (1-4) U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bradley is taking on Duquesne in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Duquesne lost 84-76 in overtime to Colorado in its most recent...

On Monday afternoon, Duquesne (2-4) defeated Bradley by a score of 78-70 in the Dukes’ final game of the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Leading by just three points with 18 seconds left, Duquesne had to close this one out after multiple furious comebacks by the Braves throughout the second half.
