College football: Wagner ends season with an 0-11 mark
Darius Perrantes threw for three touchdowns, Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat host Wagner 44-0...www.silive.com
Darius Perrantes threw for three touchdowns, Garrett Owens ran for two scores and Duquesne scored 30 points in the second quarter and went on to beat host Wagner 44-0...www.silive.com
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0