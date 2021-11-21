ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parish Council Special Meeting agenda (Tuesday)

By Pelican Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA. Approval of lowest responsive bid for 2020 CWEF Grant Improvements Altitude Valve at elevated storage tank Grady Crawford Construction Co, Inc. of Baton Rouge Utilities Committee Recommendation. b. Approval of Updated Cooperative Endeavor Agreement between National Water Infrastructure Services, LLC and Parish of Ascension Utilities Committee Recommendation. (5)...

hannapub.com

Winnsboro redistricting talks continue

The redistricting process continues in Winnsboro as Town Council members met in a special-called Nov. 17 meeting. In the meeting, the group introduced an ordinance that would reshape voting lines in Winnsboro and scheduled one-on-one meetings with Cedric Floyd, president of Data Center. During the meetings scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23, Floyd discussed district numbers with each member.
WINNSBORO, LA
morriscountynj.gov

Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) Meeting

This meeting will be held via WebEx. The Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC) is established to review county-level human service activities and to serve as the primary vehicle for local public input into New Jersey Department of Human Services decision-making.
POLITICS
kprl.com

Atascadero City Council 11.23.2021

Atascadero city council meets tonight. Only one public hearing, but staff is recommending that item be deferred until mid-December so they can gather more information. The highlight of the meeting is often the report by city manager Rachelle Rickard, and she has a lot to talk about at tonight’s meeting.
ATASCADERO, CA
freedom929.com

OLNEY CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT (11/22/21)

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a Class V Liquor License for Gatsby’s Gaming LLC soon to open in Olney : agreed to amend the City of Olney’s Municipal Code to add the additional liquor license : agreed to amend the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the City’s Fire and Recreation Departments : took no action on the City’s Tax Levy with information presented on the Firefighters and Police Pensions : approved the $615,900 bid from Kiefer Brothers Construction for UV Disinfection work at the City of Olney’s Wastewater Treatment Plant : approved the use of the City’s Gun Range for Concealed Carry Training : heard updates that the Elliott Street Bridge project is almost finished with paving expected tomorrow – that work continues on the City Hall Parking Lot – and that the City of Olney will apply for stimulus grant funds for Main Street and Whittle Avenue revitalization improvement work : took no action after a closed session to discuss property and personnel : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be Monday, December 13th, 2021.
OLNEY, IL
midlothianmirror.com

Council finalizes industrial rezoning

In a special Midlothian City Council meeting last Thursday afternoon, councilmembers finally were able to tie up loose ends on a proposed industrial development on the west side of the city. A proposed rezoning of a 356-acre property west of the U.S. Highway 67-287 interchange, north of U.S. 67 and...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
SacopeeValleyNews

12/9 Baldwin Public Hearing

The Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Baldwin Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Sebago Road Solar, LLC's application for a 2-megawatt solar array that will be located at Map 3 Lots 4 and 6 (near Carl Burnell Road).
BALDWIN, ME
Custer County Chief

Broken Bow City Council meeting Tuesday

The following items are on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Ave. Consideration of appointment of Russ Simmons to the Community Redevelopment Authority Board as recommended by the CRA Board. Consideration...
BROKEN BOW, NE
therecord-online.com

Pool Committee meets, aims to make a splash

The Mill Hall Pool Steering Committee met Wednesday, Nov. 10 to discuss next steps in the pool revitalization plan. The pool, a local community asset, has been serving the residents and visitors to the area for half of a century. Constructed in 1971, the pool has been a refreshing oasis from sweltering summer heat waves that has seen the likes of at least three generations of families.
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council to review 4-year police contract at Tuesday meeting

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council will review a new police contract Tuesday that would give officers annual raises for four years. If approved, officers will get a lump sum for the 2021 raise, which is retroactive to Jan. 1. Based on numbers provided by the city, that payment will range from about $2,400 for a first-year officer to about $3,400 for a sergeant.
EASTON, PA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Quality of life plan explored at Ascension Parish Council meeting

Kimberly McDaniel of engineering and consulting firm Fenstermaker presented a "Quality of Life Master Plan" to the Ascension Parish Council during its Nov. 18 meeting in Gonzales. The presentation included several potential parish projects and possible grant funding sources. McDaniel went over several slides in the presentation, including:. Downtown Donaldsonville:...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Council will meet Tuesday

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Paula Edwards – Health Dept. – Budgets & Additionals. Judge Cline – Transfers. David Holmes – Highway – Transfers & Additional. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood – Probation – Grant. Bruce Andis...
BEDFORD, IN
shorelineareanews.com

LFP council special meeting 6pm Thursday includes three public hearings

The Lake Forest Park City Council will hold a special meeting from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 via Zoom. It will begin with three public hearings. Public Hearing–Ordinance 1227/Interim Regulations as Relating to Indoor Emergency Shelters and Housing, Transitional Housing, and Permanent Supportive Housing. (Each speaker has...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
weisradio.com

Piedmont City Council approves several items during its Tuesday meeting

PIEDMONT – The Piedmont City Council approved several items on its agenda on Tuesday evening, including two relating to the Piedmont Police Department. The council approved sending Animal Control Officer Christian Crider to the police academy for training, and for Gary McCurdy to become the department’s chaplain. Both moves were suggested by Piedmont Police Chief Nathan Johnson.
PIEDMONT, AL
ucbjournal.com

PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

COOKEVILLE – The Cookeville City Council will meet in the Council Chambers of the Cookeville Municipal Building, 45 East Broad Street, at 5:30 p.m., on the following date(s) to consider these agenda item(s):. Nov. 18, 2021 – Hold a public hearing and consider on first reading Ordinance #O21-11-24, amending the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Greensburg Daily News

Chamber hosts open house

GREENSBURG - The Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce recently presented their yearly awards and a hosted a day-long open house at the newly remodeled Greensburg City Hall. The event gave Chamber members and Ambassadors a chance to network and toast the award recipients. Jennifer Maddux was named the Don Horan...
GREENSBURG, IN
Daily Journal

Council receives post-election update

Among other items of business, the Farmington City Council listened to plans on the expansion of the police and fire departments with the passage of the Public Safety Tax during their regular session last week at Long Hall. Greg Beavers talked about the expansions and several other items during the...
FARMINGTON, MO
brproud.com

Ascension Parish president to hold virtual town hall meeting Tuesday

ASCENSION PARISH, La (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment will hold a live virtual meeting to respond to concerns or answer questions attendees may have on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. “To ensure that our parish continues to reach its full potential through responsible growth, it is critical...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

