Parish Council Special Meeting agenda (Tuesday)

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a Class V Liquor License for Gatsby’s Gaming LLC soon to open in Olney : agreed to amend the City of Olney’s Municipal Code to add the additional liquor license : agreed to amend the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the City’s Fire and Recreation Departments : took no action on the City’s Tax Levy with information presented on the Firefighters and Police Pensions : approved the $615,900 bid from Kiefer Brothers Construction for UV Disinfection work at the City of Olney’s Wastewater Treatment Plant : approved the use of the City’s Gun Range for Concealed Carry Training : heard updates that the Elliott Street Bridge project is almost finished with paving expected tomorrow – that work continues on the City Hall Parking Lot – and that the City of Olney will apply for stimulus grant funds for Main Street and Whittle Avenue revitalization improvement work : took no action after a closed session to discuss property and personnel : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be Monday, December 13th, 2021.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO