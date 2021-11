Being a first-round draft pick carries lofty expectations; being traded for a first-round draft pick might even be worse. If you are a first-round draft pick, you only have to worry about your play on the field and proving you were worth the position where you were selected. But if you're like Orlando Brown Jr., and you were traded for a first-round selection, you run the risk of always being compared to the phantom player who was not selected because they traded for you.

