Public Safety

New Legislation Gives Victims Of Sex Trafficking Chance At Clean Record

By WAER
waer.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictims of sex trafficking in Central New York and across the state may have a way to wipe their records clean of any criminal offenses they were forced to commit while trafficked. Governor Kathy Hochul marked Transgender Awareness Week by signing an LGBTQ Protection bill that allows victims to apply to...

www.waer.org

