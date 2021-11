The Jayhawks play their second in a stretch of what should be three fairly easy games Thursday in Allen Fieldhouse, as the Stony Brook Seawolves come to town for a 7pm tipoff. Stony Brook is ranked 200th by KenPom and 169th by Bart Torvik. They come in having only played one game, in which they were petty thoroughly outplayed by George Mason, who came into that game ranked in the 200s by KenPom, but jumped to 142nd after the 74-52 beating. In that game the Seawolves shot poorly, just 21% from behind the arc, and 44% from two.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO