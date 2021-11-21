ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arne Scheie stunned by Man Utd Solskjaer sacking: Very sad

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Norwegian sports journalist Arne Scheie was sorry learning of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking at Manchester United. Scheie is regarded as United's most famous fan in Solskjaer's homeland. "It is very sad that he has finished as manager...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

