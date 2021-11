If you’ve listened to the Hammer and Rails Podcast or read my prediction for the Northwestern game you’ll know that I have been of the opinion that playing a football game at a baseball stadium is a terribly stupid idea. For one, football fields are specially designed for football while baseball stadiums are, surprisingly, not. That was on full display today as players were slip sliding all over the field during this football game. In fact Purdue was the beneficiary of an unintended onside kick to start the second half of the game. There’s no way that happens on any other field in this country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO