Showtrial - Review

It doesn’t feel like there was a lot of expectation leading up to this installment in the Paranormal Activity franchise, does it? There’s probably a good reason for that, and there’s probably a good reason for that. I don’t like to knock movies all that often, but this one is kind of underwhelming considering all of the elements that it had at hand. An Amish family in the middle of the woods, a creepy church that sits in the center of the wood, far removed from the main property, and a bunch of folks that appear to act a bit different, and not in a cultural way. There was so much that could have been done with this movie that it’s tough to see it build up and fade out so quickly before it really had a chance to get going in the first place. This has been a failing of the PA movies though since the first one since it takes a great deal of patience to really get into the movies just for a few chilling scares that might lead to something more profound.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO