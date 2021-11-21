ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

USD POLL : Which is your favorite episode of the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who?

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Allan Verissimo who was...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which character are you most interested to see in Hawkeye?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Jinx who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
JINX
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Were you happy with the Supergirl series finale?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by SuperWhizz who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

‘What just happened?’: Doctor Who fans baffled by complex latest episode

Doctor Who fans have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode, “Once, Upon Time”.The episode, which aired last night (14 November) saw Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor throwing her companions into the middle of a time storm.In one timeline, the gang all stick together, trying to repair the Temple of Atropos and save the mysterious Mouri. But, in another, the Doctor remains in the time storm and hides her companions in their own timelines.The Independent’s critic, Isobel Lewis, criticised the plot’s lack of clarity, writing: “The viewer is left banging their head against a wall as they try to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Doctor#Usd
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who: Flux confirms ratings for episode four

The stats are in for the fourth episode of Doctor Who: Flux, which saw the return of the Weeping Angels but was still met with mixed reviews. The latest episode, titled 'Village of the Angels', aired on Sunday (November 21) and featured jump scares, unexpected twists and a cliffhanger ending. But sadly, it still didn't manage to improve ratings.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Doctor Who: Flux episode 4 spoilers: ‘Village of the Angels’

Next week on Doctor Who: Flux episode 4, you’re going to be seeing a story entitled “Village of the Angels.” What lies ahead?. At the core of this episode, there is of course a spirit of fun and adventure. Yet, there is also a lot of drama at the same time! This is going to happen when you are putting the Weeping Angels at the center of the chaos. These are some of the best monsters that we’ve seen on the show over the past several years, both in terms of their look and how they work. Don’t blink! They can be utterly terrifying and ultimately, they are going to cause all sorts of challenges for The Doctor and her friends.
TV SERIES
wkrq.com

Episode 16…To the Doctor (with Jakob)

Every year we make a trip to Red Hook, New York to see Jakob’s doctor. We do our best to make it fun…and hopefully what we have planned this year will be great! We hope…
RED HOOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
TV Fanatic

Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 6

On The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 6, Shaun and Park had to make a devastating choice between saving one patient and losing another. Armed with intel about the situation, Shaun set out to get some views from people he cared about. Meanwhile, Reznick found herself at an impasse over...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Doctor Who: Flux Review: Chapter 3: Once, Upon Time (Season 13 Episode 3)

Things are getting timey-whimey on Doctor Who: Flux Season 13 Episode 3, “Chapter 3: Once, Upon Time,” when the Doctor steps into a timestorm in order to save her companions. Going in, we already know that this isn’t going to go well. Clara stepped into the Doctor’s time stream at...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Who: BBC Reveals When Jodie Whittaker's Last Episode as the Doctor Will Air

Doctor Who is set to reach the end of an era in the very near future, when series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will depart from the beloved BBC series. Whittaker made history as the first woman to play the franchise's titular role, and fans are enjoying her final adventures during the currently-airing Flux season. Thanks to new tweets from the official Doctor Who Twitter account, we now know when Whittaker's swan song for The Doctor will officially occur. As the thread reveals, Whittaker's final episode will air in the Fall of 2022 to coincide with the BBC Centenary celebrations, providing fans with an "epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more."
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Ragdoll - Episode 1.04 - Episode Four - Press Release

In order to protect the next person on the kill list, Rose and Baxter attempt to outwit the Ragdoll Killer with an unorthodox plan. Edmund's past catches up with her as she investigates Rose and his unusual behavior. The team finally get their first tangible lead on the Ragdoll killer.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘General Hospital’s Ingo Rademacher Apologizes To Transgender Co-Star, Calls Cassandra James “Absolutely Gorgeous”: “I Don’t Think A Transphobic Man Would Say That” – Update

UPDATE, with Rademacher response General Hospital‘s Ingo Rademacher has apologized for not crossing out the word “dude” when he re-posted a tweet from a conservative commentator in which the word was used in reference to Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health. In a new Instagram video, Rademacher, who might have already exited the soap, addresses a report in Deadline today that two of his General Hospital co-stars, including trans actor Cassandra James, had issued strong condemnations of Rademacher’s Instagram post over the weekend that copied a tweet in which a conservative podcaster labeled Levine a “dude.” The original tweet from...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy