USD POLL : Which is your favorite episode of the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who?

Doctor Who fans have been left scratching their heads after the latest episode, “Once, Upon Time”.The episode, which aired last night (14 November) saw Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor throwing her companions into the middle of a time storm.In one timeline, the gang all stick together, trying to repair the Temple of Atropos and save the mysterious Mouri. But, in another, the Doctor remains in the time storm and hides her companions in their own timelines.The Independent’s critic, Isobel Lewis, criticised the plot’s lack of clarity, writing: “The viewer is left banging their head against a wall as they try to...
Comments / 0