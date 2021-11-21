USD POLL : Which is your favorite episode of the Fourth Doctor in Doctor Who?

Next week on Doctor Who: Flux episode 4, you’re going to be seeing a story entitled “Village of the Angels.” What lies ahead?. At the core of this episode, there is of course a spirit of fun and adventure. Yet, there is also a lot of drama at the same time! This is going to happen when you are putting the Weeping Angels at the center of the chaos. These are some of the best monsters that we’ve seen on the show over the past several years, both in terms of their look and how they work. Don’t blink! They can be utterly terrifying and ultimately, they are going to cause all sorts of challenges for The Doctor and her friends.

