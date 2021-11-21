Real estate sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Nov. 21, 2021

These transactions, recorded the week of Nov. 8, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

5012 W. Closen Road, Peoria: Lance R. and Brittney N. Zaerr to Daniel D. and Melissa A. Condre, $78,000.

3819 N. Saymore Lane, Peoria: Ted Durdel to Mason Durdel, $80,000.

2132 N. Atlantic St., 2123 N. Machin Ave. and 624 E. Frye Ave., Peoria: Jamal and Nazim M. Wadi to Bella IL Inc., $82,500.

208 Anna St., Bartonville: Joseph Billen II to Terry Roemer, $85,000.

4331 W. Shawnda Court, Peoria: Steven B. Luschen to Linda M. Wilson, $89,950.

123 SW Jefferson St., Peoria: Michael Jankovsky to William E. Delage III, $90,000.

440 W. Hampton Court, Peoria: Enrique Z. Nava and Mireya G. Guerrero to Karlene V. Jones, $91,900.

916 W. Forrest Hill Ave., Peoria: Mackinzee Redington to Corrie M. Alexander, $92,000.

1105 E. Koch Drive, Peoria: O’Riley Investment Group LLC to Keaton Collier, $96,500.

3918 N. Dayton Ave., Peoria: Michael Williams to Dominic W. Ramsey, $96,750.

1103 E. London Ave., Peoria Heights: Paul and Stephanie Brodersen and J. Brian Heller to Jasmine W. Brake, $98,000.

516 E. Moneta Ave., Peoria Heights: Jason and Candace Rushing to Jarrod Kelly, $100,900.

1804 W. Ayres Ave., Peoria: Eric and Jessica Verplaetse to James Gilyard, $102,900.

1307 E. Frye Ave., Peoria: Melissa M. Metternich and Robin M. Groom to A2Z Real Estate LLC, $110,000.

2931 W. Eugenie Ave., Peoria: Mark Cox to AMB07 Properties LLC, $112,000.

3201 W. Rohmann Ave., West Peoria: Amber Sampier and Raymond and Carolyn S. Sampier to Maria Cuahuizo-Aca, $113,000.

13019 N. Crater Lane, Dunlap: Brian E. Probst to FTR7 LLC Series Crater, $115,000.

5518 N. Montello Drive, Peoria: Ralph W. Phillips to Seth and Kelsey Ruder, $116,500.

1122 N. Wood Road, Peoria: Tony E. Pullen to Melinda L. Davis, $116,900.

NE Quarter Section 2-8N-6E, North Murphy Road, Hanna City: Thomas J. and Herminia M. Inglis to Chad A. Herman, $120,000.

4422 NW Scenic Drive, Peoria: Patrick C. Lazoen to Paul J. Schellenberg, $120,000.

3313 W. Chartwell Road, Peoria: Anna K. Fuentes to Essig Enterprises Inc., $130,000.

7 Lauterbach Drive, Bartonville: Everett A. and Linda L. Lightle to Karyl L. Sopher, $132,000.

1213 W. Walnut St., Chillicothe: Isabelle W. Donnelly to Stephen Overend, $145,000.

624 E. Main St., Princeville: Chelsea L. Gardner to Nicole Mitchell, $145,000.

4515 N. Wyss Lane, Peoria: Mattison Armstrong to Cynthia Anne M. Bennett, $149,900.

2701 W. Tomi Court, Peoria: Oscar and Tara Lopez to Elizabeth M. Brown, $154,900.

1800 W. Glen Ave., Peoria: Essig Enterprises Inc. and JMF Properties LLC to Gloria Perry, $160,000.

5024 N. Dawn Drive, Peoria: Francis M. and Alice M. Racine to Enrique Z. Nava and Mireya G. Guerrero, $163,000.

2704 W. Greenbrier Lane, Peoria: Casey Adams to Mark Rogers and Elisa Peters, $176,800.

5708 N. Biltmore Ave., Peoria: Kenneth and Mary M. Swain to Joy Bauer, $190,000.

3105 W. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: Lindsey Markle to Blake Anderson and Kaylee Murray, $192,000.

4105 W. Hollow Trace Drive, Peoria: David and Katherine Pavlik to Jimmie and Ameel Carthan, $199,900.

715 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Zerla Properties LLC to Gregory A. Crowe and Ronald A. Staugaard, $210,000.

3013 W. Wildlife Drive, Peoria: Sally A. Wagner to Amy Walton, $210,000.

5514 N. Leawood Court, Peoria: William D. and Lori L. Donlan to David and Chelsea Heitz, $210,000.

6024 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria: Dustin E. Essig, Micah Bouillon and Holloway Holdings LLC to Jessica McKean, $215,000.

10302 N. Churchill Drive, Peoria: Kirk A. and Susan E. Fristad to Erwin E. Gramajo Jr., $218,000.

4634 S. Tewkesbury Court, Mapleton: Benjamin J. and Barbara Lano to Eric Sparks and Brian Seckler, $230,000.

15207 N. Seventh St., Chillicothe: Samuel D. and Karen M. Ball to Evan and Camilla Dickson, $265,000.

2315 W. Paddington Court, Peoria: Todd Metz to Cartus Financial Corp., $275,000.

2315 W. Paddington Court, Peoria: Cartus Financial Corp. to Anas M. Alfarra, $275,000.

11111 N. Tuscany Ridge Court, Dunlap: Fields Crossing Jorgenson LLC to Donald G. Jr. and Cecilia A. Ward, $289,000.

2613 W. Sesame St., Dunlap: Brian Havlisch to Supun R. Arachchige Don and Dushmanthi C. Adhikaram Vithanage, $295,150.

507 N. Phil Gould Drive, Hanna City: Christopher and Christina Matzke to Aaron M. and Morgan M. Kear, $305,000.

4007 W. Penny Lane, Dunlap: Mitchell K. and Jordan Ryan to Samuel D. and Monica E. Moser, $310,000.

6111 W. Clairemont Court, Edwards: Thomas K. Shim and Soyoung Jeong to Cartus Financial Corp., $327,500.

6111 W. Clairemont Court, Edwards: Cartus Financial Corp. to Jose Isola and Karina Schenone, $327,500.

20950 N. Deer Bluffs Drive, Chillicothe: Sandra K. Myers to Douglas and Marcia Olson, $360,000.

10414 N. Heron Road, Dunlap: Michael A. and Jennifer J. Williams to Michell and Jordan Ryan, $360,000.

10304 W. Lamplighter Lane, Hanna City: Mark A. and Renee L. Spenny to Peter J. and Rachelle M. McConaghie, $416,000.

11237 N. Greenview Lane, Dunlap: Michael S. and Christina L. Madura to Christopher S. Pai and Eugene Y. Pai, $424,500.

11315 N. Chesapeake Lane, Dunlap: Rogers J. Hong and Hyeon M. Cha to Harsha Lakinepally and Revathi Kanna, $455,000.

1120 W. Bennett Court, Dunlap: James and Tara Grooss to Michael S. and Christina L. Madura, $459,000.

11612 N. Brownshire Lane, Dunlap: Barbara A. Sehring to Joseph and Katherine Beaudry, $559,000.

123 S. Starr Lane and 6105 W. Plank Road, Peoria: Christopher W. Marsh to RRDM Holdings LLC, $660,000.

2323 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria: Amazing Plaza LLC to AFS Peoria LLC, $787,500.

1816 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria: Shiv Am Hotel LLC to Daya Hotels LLC, $1,940,000.

More real estate:Sales in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties for Nov. 14, 2021

TAZEWELL COUNTY

306 Myers St., South Pekin: John M. and Kalyn Servis to Eric and Patricia Schurman, $88,000.

124 Cherry Lane, Washington: Kevin L. and Anita K. Potter to Angela Evans, $88,500.

1712 N. Eighth St., Pekin: Tamee R. Kaiser to Shawana Nolan, $89,900.

130 S. Euclid Ave., East Peoria: Rodney C. and Bobbi J. Robison to Ashley E. Clayton, $90,500.

111 Calumet Road, Marquette Heights: Christine L. Brownlee to James O. II and Jennifer M. Curtis, $92,000.

1329 Fenley, Pekin: Brett M. Grant to Jamie Howard, $95,000.

605 Walnut St., Washington: Diane M. Weyeneth to Tamee R. Kaiser, $115,000.

1705 Florence Ave., Pekin: Juan J. and April K. Cisneros to Angela K. Bottrell, $120,600.

420 E. Walnut St., Tremont: Mark A. and Emilee Goewey to Robert M. Jones III, $122,000.

637 Simon Drive, East Peoria: Timothy and Kaitlin M. Renfrow to Kelly K. Collins and Stacy Walsh, $145,000.

214 Parkview Drive, Washington: Brian W. and Hilary J. Reiner to Andrew T. and Brittany E. Braun, $145,900.

421 S. Locust St., Tremont: Leo R. Bong to Delta Charlie LLC, $150,000.

500 N. Sixth St., Pekin: Lledem Properties LLC to Franklin L. Fouts Jr. and Amanda L. Frainer, $155,900.

2302 Sheridan Road, Pekin: Dalton L. and Braden K. Calvin to Amber Wenninger, $165,000.

146 E. Norwood St., Morton: Brandon and Kelsey Lock to Juan J. Cisneros Jr., $167,000.

1204 Coolidge Ave., Pekin: Anthony W. and Melodie L. Roby to Fredrick D. and Alissa D. Carter, $175,000.

1911 Highwood Ave., Pekin: Norma C. Funderburk to Deborah F. Wilcher, $175,000.

7413 Myrtle St., Manito: Eric L. and Sara Pullium to Dennis Hall, $175,000.

118 Castleman Court, Creve Coeur: Brad R. and Carol J. Armstrong to Telesforo R. Vigil and Dawn J. Phegley Dinh, $189,900.

16 & 18 Yorkshire Drive, Mackinaw: Benjamin J. and Sally A. Kuhn to Michelle Ng, $194,000.

130 E. Ripley St., Tremont: Nicholas K. and Samantha E. Goss to Randall C. and Brenda G. Oberheizer, $230,000.

302 Cottonwood Circle, East Peoria: Alan D. Servis to David W. and Margo L. Koeppel, $231,000.

602 Hillcrest Drive, Washington: Susan J. Hayes and Natalie J. Nelan to Trevor W. and Desirea L. Brown, $250,000.

108 Danielle Lane, North Pekin: Richard A. and Noele Tatlock to Heath and Karson Norman, $262,000.

3 Avon Court, Mackinaw: Stephen Marrocco and Janice L. Hamilton to Dennis and Michelle Prater, $280,000.

1018 Dogwood Drive, Washington: Bryan R. and Christie L. Boyd to Brian W. and Hilary J. Reiner, $290,000.

265 W. Ashland St., Morton: IL Keen Land LLC to SFG ISF Keen Morton LLC, $355,141.

200 Stonecrop Drive, Morton: Hugo Dufour and Sandra Gauthier to Robert S. Mathews and Beverly Bourazak, $374,900.

1600 W. Cruger Road, Washington: Eric J. and Dana L. Ditman to David and Amy Ehnle, $465,000.

401 E. Washington St., East Peoria: Mom Family LLC to APIF-Illinois LLC, $660,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Lots 7-8 and part of Lot 9, Block 5, Roanoke: Michael R. and Michelle Huschen to Leonard Selkurt, $85,000.

1119 N. Josephine St., East Peoria: Sherrie Masters to Richard D. II and Teresa L. Groesch, $105,000.

SW Quarter Section 7-28N-2E, Lot 11, Tjaden First Addition, Minonk: Eric P. and Kimberly G. Hughes to Jeff E. and Lorrie Keller, $170,000.

210 Jerry Ave., Germantown Hills: Christopher E. Dodwell to Joel Fouts, $220,500.

686 Bricktown Road, Lowpoint: Adam W. Mingus to Curt C. and Jane E. DeBolt, $230,000.

1353 N. Hickory Hills Road, Germantown Hills: Derek Wyss to Joshua Ambrosch, $325,000.