ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Rent to Own’ companies ordered to deed 285 homes to consumers in Pennsylvania

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfbcJ_0d3E0DPi00

By Ryan Deto

PITTSBURGH — In a recent Allegheny County Common Pleas Court ruling , several companies specializing in “Rent to Own” real estate schemes were ordered to deed 285 homes in Pennsylvania to customers who either currently live at the proprietors or who most recently occupied them.

About three dozen of the homes are located in Allegheny County, which is out of more than 80 that are located in the Pittsburgh metro area.

“Rent to Own” companies have long been derided by consumer advocates for predatory tactics that disproportionately hurt low-income residents, and place the onus on tenants to fix up derelict properties of which they don’t actually have any legal rights to ownership.

The largest of these companies is Vision Property Management, a business based in South Carolina that advertises itself as America’s biggest provider of “affordable Lease-to-Own property opportunities.” The defendants have filed an appeal to this ruling, which was made in Allegheny Common Pleas Court, a lower court of the state judicial system.

In 2016, a woman in Dravosburg, who was profiled in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office for deceptive practices as part of her “Rent to Own” agreement.

The woman assumed her $420 rent payment was going towards eventual ownership, but Vision, the property owner, was only counting about $33 of that rent payment towards the total purchase price of the home. After seven years, the woman only paid about $2,800 toward the $48,000 purchase price.

In 2019, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a lawsuit against Vision that alleged Vision utilized misleading sales tactics to lure consumers into entering “Rent to Own” agreements on foreclosed houses that are in serious disrepair, that the agreements came with no ownership rights, and that consumers could face ejection from the homes if they ever fell behind on payments.

Shapiro’s lawsuit alleged the agreements “unlawfully attempt to make the consumers responsible for expensive repairs required to make the houses habitable.”

On Nov. 18, Shapiro called the recent Allegheny County ruling a “major victory” for Pennsylvanians who have been “ripped off” by these companies.

“Pennsylvanians who were taken advantage of by Vision Property Management and its affiliates’ deceptive ‘rent to own’ schemes will finally be homeowners,” Shapiro said in a Nov. 18 statement . “My office will work tirelessly to implement the Court’s order as quickly as possible and seek fair compensation for anyone who was ripped off and forced to leave their home.”

As part of the ruling, Allegheny County consumers associated with the hundreds of homes will have their contracts terminated, deemed satisfied, and paid in full. According to a press release, the order was in response to the state’s Motion for Sanctions against the defendants.

“Companies like Vision — you are on notice,” said Shapiro. “My office will investigate and prosecute businesses who use predatory tactics to take advantage of consumers.”

The defendants have filed an appeal.

Ryan Deto is news editor of Pittsburgh City Paper, where this story first appeared .

The post ‘Rent to Own’ companies ordered to deed 285 homes to consumers in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 21

c grant
3d ago

Make Sense, especially if they been In a rent stays of payments for years...to the point where they basically should be owning the property. but what normal person would rent to own???

Reply(2)
3
Robbie French
2d ago

WTF!!!! so the company is supposed to give a zero percent interest loan to the tenant????THE ENTITLEMENT OF THESE PEOPLE IS UNREAL

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s Latino community has growing political clout – and they’re going to use it | Analysis

By Harrison Cann Pennsylvania is changing and politicians have to catch up. The 2020 census results revealed more than just how voting maps may be drawn, but they also showed the growing influence of Latino voters in Pennsylvania politics. “The truth of the matter is that from here on out there is no candidate who […] The post Pa.’s Latino community has growing political clout – and they’re going to use it | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Real Estate
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

What to know about the vendor that’s conducting the Pa. Senate’s election investigation

The Pennsylvania Senate has entered into a six-month, $270,00 agreement with Envoy Sage, LLC as part of efforts to investigate the electoral process and identify possible weaknesses in the state’s election law. The post What to know about the vendor that’s conducting the Pa. Senate’s election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians

'Being unstable in housing makes a lot of things unsustainable,' one community member said. 'Like just remaining employable, not knowing where your next meals are coming from, not even knowing if you’re going to have clean clothes for the next day.' The post Homelessness, unemployment remain issues for transgender Philadelphians appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. lawmakers ready bipartisan home-grow bill for medical marijuana users | Friday Morning Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Two Pennsylvania lawmakers who already were leading the push for legalized recreational marijuana are expanding that crusade with a long-sought bill that would allow medical marijuana users to grow their own cannabis at home. In a Thursday memo seeking co-sponsors for their proposal, Sens. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, and Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, will address disparities in […] The post Pa. lawmakers ready bipartisan home-grow bill for medical marijuana users | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy